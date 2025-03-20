Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

ABX opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$20.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.41.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 230,872 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$457,781.77. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.