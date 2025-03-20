BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.42. 194,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 621,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 145,056 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

