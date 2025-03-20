Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

