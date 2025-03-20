Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market cap of $690.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.