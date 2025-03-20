Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
Belite Bio Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BLTE opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $86.53.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.