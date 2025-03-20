Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 169.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

BBH opened at GBX 127 ($1.65) on Thursday. Bellevue Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.24.

Bellevue Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is -91.26%.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.

