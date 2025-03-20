Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 169.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
BBH opened at GBX 127 ($1.65) on Thursday. Bellevue Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.24.
Bellevue Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is -91.26%.
About Bellevue Healthcare
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellevue Healthcare
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- General Mills High-Yield Value: A Good Buy for Risk-Off Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.