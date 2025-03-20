Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 372,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 165,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

