Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $26,848,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,853,000 after acquiring an additional 177,071 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

WPM opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

