Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

