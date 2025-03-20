Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

