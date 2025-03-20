Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,760 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.