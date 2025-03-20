Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and automotive components. These stocks provide an opportunity for investors to participate in the automotive industry’s performance, which can be influenced by factors such as economic trends, technological innovation, and global consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 116,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,609,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $15.28 on Monday, reaching $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,462,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,985,617. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $175.10. 4,219,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,776,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,855,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $907.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $402.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $989.80 and a 200-day moving average of $944.86.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.27. 11,044,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,808,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.31. 1,555,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

