Best Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

D-Wave Quantum, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Robinhood Markets, Fiserv, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies within the financial services sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial institutions. Their performance is closely tied to changes in interest rates, regulatory environments, and overall economic conditions, making them key indicators of the economic health and financial stability of a market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. 125,005,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510,574. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. 35,746,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,944,828. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.09. 1,958,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,849. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $521.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.27 and a 200 day moving average of $466.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $87.31. 9,457,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,805,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $701.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $41.21. 18,314,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,234,883. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $5.16 on Monday, hitting $214.61. 3,190,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $652.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

