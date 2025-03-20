Best Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Gilead Sciences, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares traded on public markets from companies involved in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth and innovation inherent in the medical sector, though they are also subject to market volatility and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $9.91 on Thursday, reaching $846.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,923. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $834.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $840.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $803.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.61. 1,494,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $468.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.22.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,390. The company has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 4,852,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $494.79. The company had a trading volume of 879,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,497. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

