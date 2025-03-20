Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Posts Earnings Results

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 187.29% and a negative return on equity of 300.92%.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ BETR opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
