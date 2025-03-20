Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Posts Earnings Results

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 187.29% and a negative return on equity of 300.92%.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BETR opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

