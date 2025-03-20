Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bilibili by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

