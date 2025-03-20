Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.22. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1,132,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.