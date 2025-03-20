Bill Winters Sells 62,739 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 62,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.49), for a total value of £747,221.49 ($972,058.66).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.13), for a total transaction of £470,224.16 ($611,713.49).

On Friday, March 14th, Bill Winters bought 33,453 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £387,385.74 ($503,949.19).

On Monday, March 10th, Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,430.08).

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 19.36 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,175.14 ($15.29). The company had a trading volume of 6,158,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,271. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 635.20 ($8.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,281 ($16.66). The company has a market capitalization of £35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 967.05.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.62) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.96).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.