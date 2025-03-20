BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 7,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.96 million for the quarter.
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
