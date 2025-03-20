BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 7,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

BingEx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BingEx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of BingEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

