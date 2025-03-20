BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BioVie Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.51.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 14,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

