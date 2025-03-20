BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
BioVie Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.51.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioVie
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
