BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

