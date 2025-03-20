Bit Digital’s (BTBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $2.42 on Monday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 5.13.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

