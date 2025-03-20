BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.