BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.05 Per Share

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 13,316.7% increase from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRFI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 153 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 104,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock Frontiers has a 52 week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.15).

BlackRock Frontiers Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. These countries (the “Frontiers Universe”) are any country which is neither part of the MSCI World Index of developed markets nor one of the eight largest countries by market capitalisation in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as at 1 April 2018: being Brazil, China, India, Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Taiwan.

