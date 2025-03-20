BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.05 Per Share

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 13,316.7% increase from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Frontiers Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BRFI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 153 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 104,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock Frontiers has a 52 week low of GBX 137.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.15).
BlackRock Frontiers Company Profile
