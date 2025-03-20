BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $667,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

