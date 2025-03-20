BluePointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Saiph Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

