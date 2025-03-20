BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $955.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $854.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

