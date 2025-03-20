BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth $19,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after buying an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 249,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $155.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.