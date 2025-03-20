BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $673,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 364,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

