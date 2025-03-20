BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

