Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,649 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

