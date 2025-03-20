Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,498 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

