Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 12,382 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 314.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

