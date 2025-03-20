Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NVR by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NVR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,268.08 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7,015.00 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,633.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,581.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.