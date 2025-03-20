Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

DLTR opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

