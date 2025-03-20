Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $696,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 708,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,154,000 after buying an additional 117,720 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

