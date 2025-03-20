Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,496 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Dutch Bros makes up 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 392,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 105,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

