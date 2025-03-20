Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 67,582 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 11.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Saiph Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.