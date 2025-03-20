Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $769,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

