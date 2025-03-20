Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.60% of Beazer Homes USA worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.