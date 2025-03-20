Boston Partners Buys Shares of 976,217 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,825,000. Boston Partners owned 0.49% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

