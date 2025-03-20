Boston Partners Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.44% of Tower Semiconductor worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 1,376,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

