Boston Partners Has $64.05 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.36% of FirstCash worth $64,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.