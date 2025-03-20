Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$280.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$275.25.

Shares of BYD traded down C$4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$212.09. 28,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,419. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$292.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$233.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

