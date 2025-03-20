Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.27. 8,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 27,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$107.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.18.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

