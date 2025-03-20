Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
