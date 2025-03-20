BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.31. BRF shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 214,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BRF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.