Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

