Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,757 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.56 billion, a PE ratio of 159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

