Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $11.59

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARHS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,532.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,239 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,575,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.